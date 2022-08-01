Inflation peaks at 24.9% as food, transport become more expensive

CPI inflation in in the country increased by 4.35 points to 24.9% in July with food and transport becoming more expensive for Pakistanis.

The rise comes after a massive jump in inflation was seen in June when it rose from 13.8% to 21.3%, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The PBS released data on July CPI inflation on Monday reporting that overall inflation was recorded at 24.9% on a year-on-year basis in July 2022. This means around 100 essential items, from fuel to food, that you regularly buy now cost nearly 25% more than what they cost in July 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation increased 4.3% in July.

Urban inflation was recorded at 23.6% and rural at 26.9%, indicating that the rural population of the country was hit a bit harder by rising prices. A similar trend was observed last month.

In July, the inflation for perishable food items clocked in at 32.93% and transport at 64.73% — way above than the overall inflation of 24.9%.

Non-perishable food items have also become expensive by 28.12%.

This indicates that people are now spending a higher proportion of their income on food and transportation.

Inflation for vegetables was recorded at 25%, pulse gram 14%, onion 13.65%, potato 10.87%, wheat and besan 10%, pulses mash and masoor and tea at 9%.

Sugar, tomatoes, and fruits were among a few items that saw negative inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel costs have increased by 21.78%. The power tariff was increased by 39%.

Restaurants and hotels now cost 24.97% more perfectly in line with the inflation rate.

Inflation for health, education, clothing, and footwear remained between 7.16% and 14% — lower than the overall rate but still indicating that these items, too, now cost more.

The following table shows the year-on-year change in inflation.