Pakistan’s female umpire achieves unique feat at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s first-ever female hockey umpire, Benish Hayat, is part of the umpiring panel for the ongoing Commonwealth Games. She is the only umpire from Pakistan officiating in the event.

Speaking to SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview, Benish was also hopeful about making Pakistan proud at the Olympics and World Cup as well.

“Officiating in Olympics and World Cup is also part of my goals. Hopefully, I will perform well here [in Birmingham] and make a strong case for promotion,” she said.

Benish also urged authorities to support women athletes in Pakistan.

“Women don’t get promotion in Pakistan. The government should support women players in hockey and other sports,” she concluded.

Benish is also a former hockey player and made 10 appearances for Pakistan between 2004 and 2011.

She has also officiated and Asian and South Asian Games in the past.