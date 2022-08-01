Abdul Razzaq opens up about son’s inclusion in KPL franchise

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is hopeful that his son, Ali, will become a more confident player by sharing the dressing room with top players in the upcoming season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

While speaking in an exclusive interview, the Mirpur Royals’ head coach spoke about his son’s cricketing potential. Ali Razzaq will be part of the Royals for the next season.

“We have included him [Ali Razzaq] in emerging category so that he gets confidence. He will get an opportunity only if there is a dead rubber in the tournament. He has the potential to become a good cricketer. He also did well for the U19 side,” said Razzaq.

“I’m hopeful that this season will help him prepare adequately for next year’s tournament,” he added.

Razzaq is also confident that the next season of KPL will be a huge success.

“I want to congratulate the KPL management for successful launching and drafting ceremony,” he said. “All the teams are balanced and I’m hopeful that KPL season two will be successful.”

The Royals will be led by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, with the team also having the services of players like Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah and Imad Wasim.