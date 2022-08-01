PTI challenges speaker’s decision to accept only 11 MNAs resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a petition in the Islamabad High Court against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for ceremonially accepting the resignations of only 11 PTI members, terming it a political move to favor the ruling coalition.

In the petition submitted before the court, the former ruling party contended that acting NA speaker Qasim Khan Suri had accepted the resignations given by the 123 PTI NA members on April 13 and the order was published in the parliamentary gazette.

The incumbent NA speaker has deliberately delayed the process of de-notification to stall a transparent re-election process, the petition reads.

The petitioner, PTI secretary general Asad Umar, prayed the court to expedite the acceptance of the resignations of all PTI NA members in the light of Article 64 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Article 64(1) reads, “A Member [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] may, by writing under his hand addressed to the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman resign his seat, and thereupon his seat shall become vacant.”

Asad Umar also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of serving the interests of the ruling coalition instead of working under the ambit of the constitution.

He said the ECP is vacating the seats ‘in a piecemeal manner’ for the benefit of the government.

Talking to media, the former federal minister said the election commission cannot throw any excuse for delaying denotification.

“It does not have the power to reject or delay denotification,” he added.

Irked by the role of authority managing polls, he said the election commission should award itself an electioneering symbol as it is behaving like a political entity.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Federation government have been made parties in the petition.

All PTI lawmakers resigned on April 11 after former prime minister Imran Khan was being removed through a no-confidence motion by the then-opposition alliance.

Following their en-mass resignations, NA Speaker summoned all PTI lawmakers – who had resigned – to appear before him individually and verify their resignations. He had set the date between June 6 and 10.

However, not a single PTI MNA appeared as they were barred by PTI Chairman Imran Khan from appearing before the speaker of what he called a ‘dummy’ assembly.