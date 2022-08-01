‘PTI to stage protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the political parties cannot progress without meritocracy in them. However, he confessed of trying to develop a system within the party but failing at it.

Speaking at the PTI’s National Council meeting in Islamabad, he announced that the PTI will stage protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building on Thursday to demand resignation of the chief election commissioner.

Earlier, Punjab and KP assemblies — where the PTI is in power — passed resolutions demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner and other ECP members.

Speaking at the National Council meeting, the PTI chairman took pride how his party has emerged into the ‘biggest political party of Pakistan’.

Pointing guns at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he claimed there was massive rigging in the by-polls in Punjab for 20 Punjab Assembly seats but PTI still emerged victorious.

He said that the top electoral body blocked electronic voting machines (EVMs) as the status quo in the country doesn’t want the elimination of the ‘corrupt’ system existing in the country.

He cited examples of Iran and India which use EVMs in the elections.

PTI chief said his party will protest outside ECP on Thursday to demand resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja.

He said that intra-party elections will be held using technology after general elections in the country.

The party chief emphasized making PTI’s organizations more organized.

He said the youth understood the party’s ideology but some senior people in the PTI had failed to do so.

He said that PPP has shrunk to the party of Sindh because no party elections were held. The same happened with PML-N in Punjab as it has turned into a family limited party, he added.

Imran Khan said both parties together looted Pakistan for years and their partnership strengthened after the ‘Charter of Democracy’.

He claimed that both parties destabilized an elected government (PTI government) and came into power just to quash corruption cases against them.

The ex-premier said the appalling state of Pakistan’s economy could be gauged from the fact that the army chief is requesting the US officials to pressurize IMF to release tranche.

This shows that the government doesn’t have any credibility nationally and internationally, Imran Khan said.

Pakistan – which was emerging during PTI’s tenure – is now fourth on the list globally at the risk of default, he added.

He said that the people who could stop the US-backed conspiracy against the PTI government were also responsible for the current economic mess.