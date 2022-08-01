Balochistan govt extends summer vacations in educational institute

Balochistan government has decided extend the summer vacations in the educational institutes across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Secondary Education Department on Monday, the government has decided to extend the summer vacations in all public and private school that fall in the summer zone of the province till August 14.

The decision has been taken duet to torrential rains and flash floods in the province.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Muhammad Atif Ali, the notification is applicable on all educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities.

As many as 136 people have been killed in the flood and rain-related incidents in Balochistan since the starts of monsoon this year, according to the data shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA said that around 13,000 homes have also been damaged in the flash floods.