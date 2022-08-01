After Punjab, KP assembly passes resolution against election commission, its chief

A day after Punjab Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday also passed a resolution expressing no-confidence in the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Notably, PTI is in power in both provinces.

The resolution was tabled by KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra who also shared a tweet later.

The opposition parties in the assembly protested as they were not given a chance to speak.

The resolution demanded immediate general elections in the country and called for the ECP members and CEC to step down.

On Sunday, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution seeking the resignations of CEC and members of the top poll body for their alleged “biasness”.

The resolutions have been passed following PTI chief Imran Khan’s accusations of partisanship on CEC and its members who constitute the body after they met with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and discussed the prohibited funding case against the PTI.

On multiple occasions before this, former prime minister Imran Khan alleged that CEC Raja was a ‘tout’ of PML-N.