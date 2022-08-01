Gutsy performance by Pakistan’s Haider Ali in Commonwealth Games Weightlifting

Despite an elbow injury, Pakistan’s Haider Ali put up a decent performance in the men’s 81kg weightlifting event during the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Ali successfully lifted 135kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 305kg.

However, Ali’s efforts could only help him finish in fifth place.

It must be noted that Ali won a gold medal during the 2019 South Asian Games in the same weight category. He has also bagged five gold medals in national events.

England’s Chris Murray won the gold medal after lifting a total of 325kg, which included 144kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk.

Australia’s Kyle Bruce bagged the sliver medal with a total of 323kg, which included 143kg in snatch and 180kg in clean and jerk.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Nicolas Vachon, who claimed the bronze medal, registered 140kg in snatch and 180kg in clean jerk to lift a total of 320kg.

India’s Ajay Singh finished in fourth place with a total of 319kg.

Pakistan’s remaining two weightlifters, Hanzala Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, will be in action on August 3.