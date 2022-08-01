Do Darya restaurant partially collapses in rain before five other sealed

A non-functioning restaurant at Do Darya Karachi partially collapsed due to torrential rains in the provincial capital, leading authorities to seal five other restaurants that had sections of their dining areas built over piers extended into the sea.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Tabriz Sadiq said on Monday that no loss of life was reported in the incident at the Kahwati restaurant.

The authorities, however, decided to seal sections of all the restaurants on the same coastal belt owing to safety concerns.

He said that additional deputy commissioner 2 and assistant commissioner civil lines barred the public from using the dining in the areas constructed over piers in the seawater to prevent any unfortunate incident.

In light of the order, the district administration sealed the dining decks of Kolachi, Kababjees, Al Habib, Al Sajjad, and Charcoal.

All the restaurants will be opened to the public after DHA Engineering Department declares their structure safe and issues a no objection certificate to the facility owners.