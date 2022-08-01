Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal moves IHC against PAC summon notice

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the summon order of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a harassment case involving Amina Masood Janjua - activist known for her work against enforced disappearances.

The ex-chairman made secretaries of interior, National Assembly (NA) Secretariat and PAC respondents in the plea.

The former chairman of the anti-graft watchdog submitted a plea through Islamabad High Court Bar President Shoaib Shaheen.

Justice (retd) Iqbal in his plea urged the IHC to nullify the minutes of the July 7 meeting of the PAC, restraining any action by the committee against him.

He pleaded with the court that PAC was not authorized to do so.

It may be noted that on July 7, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan accused former chairman of harassing Amina Masood Janjua as head of the missing persons commission.

Following a serious reaction from the committee members, who demanded strict action against the former NAB chairman, the PAC summoned Iqbal on August 4.

Earlier, the PAC chairman had also displayed intention to summon Iqbal and Tayyaba Gul for investigating the alleged video scandal between the two.