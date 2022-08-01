Shujaat offers olive branch to Elahi, reminds him of PTI’s witch-hunt against PMLQ

Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has offered olive branch to his cousin and disgruntled party leader Pervaiz Elahi as he reminded him of how the PTI government launched a witch-hunt against PML-Q leaders, including Elahi’s son Moonis.

Shujaat addressed a press conference with his close confidant Tariq Bashir Cheema, who indicated that the PML-Q may challenge the Supreme Court verdict that allowed Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab chief minister.

The PML-Q president also asserted his control over the party and said that he may amend the party constitution.

PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat on Monday refuted the allegations of taking bribe from former president Asif Ali Zardari against supporting Hamza Shahbaz in Punjab run-off elections and questioned the credibility of the people who were leveling allegations against him.

He said that it was becoming hard in the country to speak truth and abuses were hurled at each other and recalled how a smear campaign was being run against him on social media.

Shujaat said he wants to amend the Constitution of PML-Q. “It is my faith to speak truth and bring it before everybody.”

He criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for speaking against the state institutions.

PML-Q chief blamed the politicians for interference of army chief in the political matters and added that political leaders were responsible for the economic mess.

He said he was proud of his sons and added that they did as he instructed them too.

Shujaat said his and Elahi’s room were in the same house and invited his cousin to return to the house as he ruled out division in the family.

On the occasion, party’s secretary general Cheema said how a party official of Punjab can summon the meeting of the PML-Q’s working committee.

He said that Shujaat could not be removed as the party head as the people who took this decision were not authorized to do so.

He warned the party officials to refrain from leveling allegations against them because if they resort to the same, it would open a new Pandora’s Box.

Cheema said Shujaat supported Hamza in the election after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited him.

On meeting with Zardari, he responded, “Is it a Hadith that whenever a person comes to meet [Shujaat], there will be a conspiracy?”

He recalled past meetings of PML-Q with different party leaders on multiple occasions over different issues.

Cheema expressed the desire to reunite with disgruntled family members while Shujaat said the family ‘has not broken’.

He added that they had already decided to not vote for Imran Khan as he rebuffed the assertion that PML-Q was trapped by Zardari.

“To this day, Shujaat Sahab says Pervaiz Elahi is his candidate [for chief minister],” he said and categorically added that they will not be with Imran Khan even if PTI nominates Elahi as the lifetime chief minister of Punjab

The secretary general said that PML-Q was, is and will always stay as one unit and claimed of having support of PML-Q’s central leadership.

The party official – who was accused as the one who orchestrated the split in the Chaudhry family - called ex-prime minister Imran Khan a liar and inept.

He claimed that Imran Khan was obstinate to make Chaudhry Salik – Shujaat’s son – as a federal minister in his cabinet.

He added that he criticized Imran Khan during his 3.5 tenure and claimed of conveying his complaints against the ex-PM to Shujaat and Elahi as well.

Shujaat decides to break silence

PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain decided to break the silence over the fiasco emerging in his own party after he decided to throw weight behind PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab chief minister run-off election.

This was revealed by his son Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while talking to SAMAA TV.

He said several allegations were leveled against Chaudhry Shujaat, but he stayed silent to keep everyone aligned.

Shafay said that Chaudhry Shujaat will soon address a press conference and answer all allegations.

He added that Shujaat was still the chief of PML-Q legally.

Elahi camp moves to remove Shujaat as PML Q president

The central executive committee (CEC) of PML-Q met in Lahore on last Thursday to pave way for the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the party head.

The meeting was called on the instruction of PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who sided with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with nine MPAs of the party, against the instruction of party chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

PML-Q’s Senator Kamil Ali Agha told reporters after the meeting that the central executive committee has removed Tariq Bashir Cheema as the party secretary general.

Agha claimed Cheema was involved in intrigue.

He also said that Shujaat’s health was affecting his political decisions and the party has decided to remove him as president.

A general council meeting will be called in ten days, he said.

According to Agha, the intra-party election will be held after the Islamic month of Muharram, which begins at the end of July and ends near the end of August.

Agha also said that the CEC meeting was attended by 83 people, and it approved four to five resolutions. The emergency meeting was held on short notice, the PML-Q leader said adding that the actions of three people had damaged the party.

Earlier, sources told SAMAA TV that the committee is likely to take an important decision regarding the party head and may revoke the powers of the party’s chief and general secretary.

The party could take a decision to block the way of another possible letter from Shujaat ahead of the Punjab Assembly speaker’s election, they said.