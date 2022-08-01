Dollar rate: Rupee gains ground against greenback

The Rupee gained further ground against the US dollar on Monday as the value of greenback decreased by Rs1.03 in the open market, SAMAA TV reported.

The dollar in the open market was being traded at Rs238.6 in the morning.

In July, the value of the rupee had depreciated by as much as Rs42, a historic 25 per cent slide.

The appreciation of the rupees comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ministry of Finance issued a joint statement claiming that the rupee will appreciate in next few months.

Forex dealers, meanwhile, have advised people against buy US dollars, SAMAA TV reported.

In open market on Monday the US dollar declined by Rs3 to Rs240.

In the past two trading days, the US dollar shed its value by Rs1.43 in the interbank market and Rs8 in open market.

In a joint press release during the wee hours of Monday, the SBP and finance ministry termed the nation’s problems as temporary that are being addressed “forcefully.”

The SBP and the finance ministry said the “rupee has overshot temporarily” but “is expected to appreciate in line with fundamentals over the next few months.

They assured that the country’s financing needs “will be more than fully met” under the International Monetary Fund program.

The statement maintained that important measures have been taken to contain the current account deficit.