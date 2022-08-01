Pat Cummins ties knot with Becky Boston

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and Becky Boston have tied the knot in a ceremony in Byron Bay.

The venue for the lavish event was French-inspired Chateau Du Soleil. The pair, who share nine-month-old son Albie, were surrounded by family and friends on this occasion.

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon also attended the ceremony. It must be noted that Cummins and Becky, who first met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Becky also revealed how Pat’s proposal left her shocked.

“Pat surprised me with a picnic down in the country and I had absolutely no idea it was coming,” she told the publication.

“I was a little bit suss when he pulled out the bottle of champagne. It was very romantic, he got down on one knee and I think I just went into shock and threw myself on him,” she added.

The duo’s marriage was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.