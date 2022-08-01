Rifts emerge between PTI, PML-Q over size of Punjab cabinet

Rifts have started to emerge in the nascent coalition of PTI-PML-Q over the size of the Punjab cabinet, SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal reported on Monday.

The differences over the size of the provincial cabinet emerged during the recent meeting between Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The correspondent reported that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan wants a small cabinet in Punjab.

However, PML-Q leadership wants otherwise. The party wants most of its 10 lawmakers as part of the provincial cabinet.

It has been learned that Imran Khan wants the cabinet size to be comprised of a maximum of 20 members but Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is not agreed with it.