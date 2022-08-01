‘Selectors might drop Virat Kohli for Asia Cup 2022’

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes that former India captain Virat Kohli could be dropped from the upcoming Asia Cup after missing out on the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

The prolific runs getter was said to be rested for the West Indies tour after poor form with the bat during the England series.

Commenting on Kohli’s exclusion, former Pakistan leg-spinner believed that the Indian think tank may have missed an opportunity to help Kohli in regaining his form.

“You have to be very clear with how you want to handle him [Kohli],” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

“While he was rested for the entire West Indies tour, he surely should have been there for the Zimbabwe series. He could have found his form in the 50-over games and then played the Asia Cup. But it seems now that he might be dropped for the Asia Cup as well,” he added.

The 41-year-old, who represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, stated that selectors did injustice by dropping Kohli.

“India shouldn’t have picked Ishan Kishan,” he said. “Instead of Kishan, Kohli should have been in the squad. He should have played in this series.

“Does BCCI think that he should only feature in major tournaments? But if he fails there, then once again there would be talks about his lack of form. I think that is an injustice for Virat Kohli,” he added.