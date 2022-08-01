Dua Zehra case: Court extends interim bail of Zaheer, brother till Aug 17

A Karachi local hearing the abduction and under-age marriage case of Dua Zehra – Karachi teenager who had gone missing from her home in April and was later discovered in Punjab after having allegedly eloped – extended bail of her ‘husband’ Zaheer and his brother Shabbir, SAMAA TV reported.

On Monday, Zaheer – the boy who Dua Zehra claimed to have married of freewill – appeared before the court of additional sessions court along with his brother Shabbir with an application to extend their interim.

The court accepted and extended their bail till August 17.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said that the challan of the case is yet to be submitted.

The investigation officer (IO) asked the court for more time to submit the supplementary challan which the court accepted and order the OC to submit by August 6.

On the issue of the Medico-Legal Report, the IO also requested the court to conduct MLR. The court, however, turned down the request.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua Zehra had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that Dua Zehra’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by Dua Zehra’s father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court. The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for Dua Zehra.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of teenager Dua Zehra is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.

The case took an unexpected turn on July 19 when the teenager approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

Dua Zehra claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

Later on, she was moved to a shelter home in Karachi on Sindh High Court’s order.