Covid updates: Pakistan reports 656 new cases

Pakistan reported as many as 656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics shared by the National Institute of Health on Monday.

According to the NIH, 19,611 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these, 656 individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the positivity ratio to 3.35%.

Currently, there are 161 covid-19 patients on critical care while one person succumbed to complications in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus.

NCOC issues Muharram guidelines

The NCOC has asked organizers to hold Muharram congregations in open spaces, instead of homes or other confined spaces.

They have also instructed the organizers to ensure social distancing and use of face masks during the congregations.

Furthermore, organizers were told to sterilize venue floors through chlorine disinfectants before holding a majlis.

The NCOC also urged the participants to uphold hygiene by using sanitizers and soap for cleaning hands.

“Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances,” the guidelines issued by the center said.

It further read that it is obligatory for the Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.

To protect seniors and minors, the centre instructed children and people over 65 to attend majalis through video-link.

To practice caution, the organizers have been told to not extend majalis for extended periods of time and ensure implementation of SOPs with the help of volunteers and scouts.