Petroleum prices, PM’s Balochistan visit, fixed-tax exemption

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Sunday, August 1, 2022.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, to visit flood-affected areas and meet flood victims on Monday.

During the flight to Quetta, Chairman NDMA Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the relief efforts being carried out by the disaster management authority.

He will also visit temporary camps set-up for affectees in Kila Saifullah and Chaman.

The heavy monsoon spells have rendered Balochistan calamity-stricken as at least 136 people have so far been confirmed dead due to flood-related incidents.

Fixed-tax exemption for small traders

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced an exemption from the fixed tax for small retailers and shop owners using fewer than 150 units of electricity a month.

The minister announced the measure at a press conference in Islamabad and later elaborated it in a series of tweets after receiving a phone call from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a request from PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Miftah Ismail held the press conference as traders’ bodies and retailers across the country are protesting against the fixed tax included on electricity bills of shops.

Miftah Ismail announced that retailers who use 100 or 150 units or below, especially small neighborhood shops, will be exempted from the tax.

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs3.05

The government on Sunday decided to revise the prices of petroleum products owing to the fluctuations in the international market prices.

After the reduction of Rs3.05, the new price of petrol will be Rs227.19 per litre. It is pertinent to mention that only petrol and light diesel oil prices were decreased.

The price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs 8.95 per litre and the new cost will be Rs 244.95 from August 1.

The cost of Kerosene has also seen an uptick by Rs 4.62 and will be priced at Rs 201.07 per liter from next month. However, the price of Light Diesel Oil was also slashed but by only 12 paisas. The new cost is Rs191.32.

Rupee will appreciate in next few months

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Ministry of Finance have issued a joint statement stating important facts pertaining to the country’s economy and strategy for navigating FY23.

In a joint press release during the wee hours of Monday, the SBP and finance ministry termed the nation’s problems as temporary that are being addressed “forcefully.”

They assured that the country’s financing needs “will be more than fully met” under the International Monetary Fund program.

Imran Khan asks PTI to prepare for next general election

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday directed his party leaders to begin preparations for the next general elections.

During a visit to Lahore, the PTI chairman held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs and party representatives.

Imran maintained that the only way the country can be stable again is through free and fair elections. “The expectations of the people are now tied to PTI.”