Yasir Shah joins Mirpur Royals for KPL 2022

Veteran Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has joined Mirpur Royals for the Kashmir Premier League season two.

The seven-team T20 tournament will be played in August at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

He was picked alongside M Raza ul Mustafa in the Supplementary Draft. After the inclusion of these two cricketers, Royals have now completed their 20-member squad.

Chairman Mirpur Royals Abdul Wajid welcomed both players in the squad. He said their bowling will be much stronger after the inclusion of the Test cricketer.

Mirpur Royals Squad:

Shoaib Malik (Icon Player), Imad Wasim (Platinum), Haris Sohail (Platinum), Ali Imran (Diamond), Salman Irshad (Diamond), Abrar Ahmed (Gold), Mohammad Akhlaq (Gold), Kashif Ali (Silver), Mohammad Hamza Arshad (Silver), Zubair Khan Lodhy (Silver), Zaid Alam (Silver), Hassan Nawaz (Emerging), Ali Razzaq (Emerging), Sufyan (Kashmir), Shan (Kashmir), Umar Hayat (Kashmir), Faizan Saleem (Kashmir), Shadab Majeed (Kashmir), Yasir Shah (Supplementary) and M Raza ul Mustafa (Supplementary).

Earlier, Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram joined Royals as a mentor for the second season.

“I have so many friends from Mirpur here that’s why I joined the Royals,” said Akram in a video message from England. “I am eagerly waiting to join the team and for motivating our players while sitting in the dug outs, will be sharing my experience with them.”

“There are some big players like Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed are participating in KPL2, we also have senior player Shoaib Malik in our team. Hoping our boys will put up an excellent show, so fans keep supporting Mirpur Royals,” he added.