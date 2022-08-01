Rupee will appreciate in next few months: SBP & finance ministry

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Ministry of Finance have issued a joint statement stating important facts pertaining to the country’s economy and strategy for navigating FY23.

In a joint press release during the wee hours of Monday, the SBP and finance ministry termed the nation’s problems as temporary that are being addressed “forcefully.”

They assured that the country’s financing needs “will be more than fully met” under the International Monetary Fund program.

It maintained that important measures have been taken to contain the current account deficit.

SBP and finance ministry said the “rupee has overshot temporarily” but “is expected to appreciate in line with fundamentals over the next few months.

The statement also highlighted how measures taken are working and the “import bill fell significantly” in July as energy imports have declined and non-energy imports continued to moderate.