Which party’s representatives did chief election commissioner meet most?

Sources within the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have revealed which party’s representative held the most number of meetings with incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Even though PTI leaders are mostly seen lambasting the CEC for meeting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders before the Punjab by-elections, ECP officials have claimed that the most number of meetings were held by representatives of the PTI government.

According to sources, representatives of several parties have met CEC Raja but the most number of meetings were conducted by PTI ministers.

However, these meetings were held in the chief election commissioner’s office and not privately.

Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also held a one-on-one meeting with the CEC that lasted for at least an hour.

The sources added that PDM leaders have met the entire commission except the chief election commissioner.

They concluded that PTI’s move to file a reference against CEC Raja for meeting representatives of other political parties is only a pressure tactic.