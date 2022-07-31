Price of petrol decreased by Rs 3.05 per liter

The federal government has decreased the price of petrol by Rs 3.05.

According to a Finance Division press release on Sunday night, the government decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products owing to the fluctuations in the international market prices.

The new cost of petrol will now be Rs 227.19 per liter. It is pertinent to mention that only petrol and light diesel oil prices were decreased.

The price of High Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs 8.95 per liter and the new cost will be Rs 244.95 from August 1.

Cost of Kerosene has also seen an uptick by Rs 4.62 and will be priced at Rs 201.07 per liter from next month. However, the price of Light Diesel Oil was also slashed but by only 12 paisas. The new rate is Rs 191.32.

All the new prices of petroleum products will be implemented from 12am onwards.