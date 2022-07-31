Imran directs party to prepare for general elections

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed his party leaders to begin preparations for general elections.

During a visit to Lahore, the PTI chairman held meetings Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, MPAs and party representatives.

The ex-PM deliberated upon the names being finalized for the Punjab cabinet and assigned an important role to former poverty alleviation and social welfare minister Senator Sania Nishtar.

Imran maintained that the only way the country can be stable again is through free and fair elections. “The expectations of the people are now tied to PTI.”

The PTI chief went on to say that people enter politics to make money but “now the public’s consciousness has awakened.”

“Even the kids and young generation are aware of what has been going on,” he added, emphasizing that general elections can be held very soon considering the economic turmoil in the country.

The meeting between Imran and CM Elahi discussed providing relief to the flood stricken people.