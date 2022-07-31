KWSB employees expedite work on Shaheen Complex sinkhole

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) employees on Sunday expedited work in the affected area near Shaheen Complex.

A 66-inch sewerage line was damaged due to the formation of a sinkhole at the Shaheen Complex signal after heaving rainfall during the last monsoon spell.

Sources familiar with the matter said the sewerage line will be fixed by Tuesday later this week.

KWSB officials have directed workers to work 24/7 and fix the sewerage line at the earliest.