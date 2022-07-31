New Punjab govt transfers seven high ranking police officials

The Punjab government on Sunday transferred seven high ranking police officials of the province.

DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) while Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmad Khan has been removed from his post. He has been replaced by RPO Sargodha Imran Mahmood who is the new AIG CTD.

Afzal Ahmad Kausar has been posted as the new DIG Operations Lahore while DIG Intelligence Muhammad Azhar Akram has been posted as the new RPO Sargodha.

Afzal Ahmad Butt has been posted as DIG VVIP Security. It is pertinent to mention that former DIG Operations had transferred at least 30 station house officers during a week.