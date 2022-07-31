Watch Live

Earthquake, major aftershock jolt Balochistan’s Pasni

Magnitude recorded at 5.6 on Richter's scale
Abid Ali Jul 31, 2022
An earthquake followed by a powerful aftershock jolted Balochistan’s coastal area of Pasni Sunday evening.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.6 whereas its epicenter was located at the depth of 60kms in the coastal area of Pasni.

Within a gap of approximately ten minutes, an aftershock measuring 5.0 on the Richter’s scale was also felt in the same area. The depth was recorded at 30kms.

No loss of life has been reported so far.

More updates to follow

