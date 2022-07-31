14 including three women murdered in Lahore during a week

At least 14 persons including three women were murdered in Lahore during the past week.

The reasons of these murders varied from robbery to domestic abuse and personal enmity incidents.

Authorities said five persons were killed in Saddar Division, four in City Division, whereas two women were brutally murdered in Civil Lines Division.

Documents revealed that Model Town and Cantt Division reported two murders in a week while a daughter-in-law killed her mother-in-law in Iqbal Town.

It is pertinent to mention that DIG operations transferred at least 30 station house officers during the period of the aforementioned murders.