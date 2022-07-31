How Fiko Barber became legendary Mohammed Rafi

Legendary Indian subcontinent singer Mohammad Rafi has ruled this world from the grave for the past 42 years.

He passed away on July 31, 1980, after rendering a lot of melodies in 13 languages, including Urdu/Hindi. The repository of songs he created in 40 years of his career is exhaustive.

Generations listened to him but few people know how a 9-year-old ‘Fiko Barber’, who worked as a hairdresser in Lahore, became legendary Mohammad Rafi.

Rafi was laid to rest in Mumbai, but several members of his extended family live in Lahore to tell the story.

Mohammad Rafi was born on December 24, 1924, in Amritsar’s Kotala Sultan Singh.

The second boy among six siblings quickly earned the nickname of Fiko — a shorter and informal version of Rafi.

Rafi was nine when the family moved to Lahore — only 49 kilometers from Amritsar — where his father opened a salon in the Bhatti Gate area.

Since the young boy showed no inclination for formal school education, he was asked to join his elder brother at their father’s shop.

This was in 1933 when renowned musicians Pandit Jeevan Lal arrived at the barber shop and requested Rafi’s elder brother to give him a haircut.

And he heard 9-year-old Fiko sing Waris Shah’s epic “Heer”.

Jeevan Lal was besmitten by Fiko’s melodious voice. His infatuation changed the course of events in Rafi’s life.

Jeevan Lal trained Rafi in Punjab music.

First performance and KL Saigal’s prediction

It was out of sheer luck that Rafi was asked to perform on a public stage at the age of 13 in 1937.

At a Lahore event, the organizers had invited a well-known singer to perform. But the singer refused to grace the dimly lit stage, which was not illuminated with electric lamps as he wanted it to be.

The organizers catapulted Mohammad Rafi before the audience to calm some uneasy nerves. Rafi did the job remarkably well.

The singer who had refused to perform was Kundan Lal Saigal — a father figure to most of the playback singers of Hindi cinema.

When Saigal heard Rafi sing, he remarked, “This chap would grow into a big singer.”

Ticket to Bombay

Actor and producer Nazir sent Rs100 and a train ticket to Rafi and summoned him to Bombay, where Rafi recorded his first playback song in 1944 for the move “Aap.”

There are several legends about Rafi bleeding from his throat, but one seems incredulous of all.

It goes like Rafiq was asked to sing a highly energetic song, which included thumping noise.

To create the sound effect, Rafi and other singers were told to wear military-styled boots and thump their feet as they sang. By the end of the song, Rafi was bleeding from his legs.

Rafi and love for Pakistan

Rafi moved to Bombay and after the 1947 Partition decided to stay in that city. But he left his memories hanging on the walls of Lahore.

He ruled the Indian film industry for three decades without anyone to compete him. In the 1970s, Kishor Kumar emerged as a possible rival but he could not match Rafi’s in-depth knowledge of music and singing.