Imran Khan occupies Punjab chief minister seat on Lahore visit

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan for occupying Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi’s seat during a meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has termed the gesture as “a reflection of Imran’s thinking and low caste”.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PML-N leader said, “A respectful and dignified person would never sit in the chair of another official.”

The circulated picture of a meeting shows CM Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi sitting opposite ex-prime minister Imran who is occupying the Punjab CM’s seat.

It is pertinent to mention that during former CM Usman Buzdar’s tenure Imran was always seen sitting in the Punjab chief minister’s seat during meetings but in the capacity of a prime minister.

Currently the PTI chief doesn’t hold any official post. He is just a National Assembly member who has tendered his resignation which is yet to be accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.