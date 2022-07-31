Punjab Assembly passes resolution against election commission officials

The PTI-controlled Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the party fears a verdict in the prohibited funding case against it.

In the resolution, the Punjab Assembly has urged the chief election commissioner and other ECP members to step down from their positions.

It also calls for holding free and fair elections in the country.

The resolution demands that all political parties act to hold transparent elections in the country.

The PTI submitted the resolution earlier in the day with the assembly secretariat, and it was quickly approved.

It also claimed that Imran Khan’s government in the center was removed by an international conspiracy and that after Khan’s ouster the country was plunged into a financial crisis.

The PTI move against the ECP comes a day after the party decided to file a judicial reference against the chief election commissioner over his meeting with the government members.

In a party meeting on Saturday, the PTI also decided to pass resolutions in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies against the ECP officials.

The PMLN-led federal government has been urging the ECP to announce a verdict — it reserved months ago – in the foreign funding case against the PTI.

In the funding case — which began 8 years ago — the PTI faces charges of receiving funds from foreign nationals — something prohibited under the country’s election laws.

The PTI has thwarted a verdict in the funding case by frequently approaching courts.

The case was filed by Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the PTI, who parted ways with Imran Khan in 2015.

Imran Khan supporters April this year held nationwide protests outside the ECP offices claiming that the electoral body was biased against the PTI.

Although PTI accuses the ECP of bias, it won 15 of 20 seats in the July 17 byelections in Punjab. The victory let the party control legislature in Punjab.

Deputy speaker takes the oath

During the PA session on Sunday, newly elected Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum took the oath of office.

Later, the session was adjourned until August 15.