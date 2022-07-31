Younis Khan throws weight behind Pakistan’s out-of-form batters

Legendary cricketer Younis Khan has thrown his weight behind two out-of-form batters of the Pakistan Test side.

While speaking in an exclusive interview, Khan urged team management to back Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali.

“Fawad Alam made an amazing comeback but he is now out of form. The team management needs to support him at this time. Even top performers like us, in the past, couldn’t score in every game but we had the backing of team management and media. We need to back players like Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam,” said Younis.

Ali, who was dropped from the second Test of the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka, could only muster nine runs in the first Test and only has one fifty plus score in his previous six innings.

Meanwhile, Alam only has one fifty in his last eight Test innings.

Younis was also full of praise for Pakistan’s young opening batter Abdullah Shafique.

“Abdullah Shafique has made a dream start [to his career]. I hope he focuses on the game and make his technique even better. He should take full advantage of his good form and make lots of runs,” he said.

The former captain also spoke about Pakistan’s middle-order woes after he and Misbah-u-Haq brought the curtain down on their respective careers.

“Players need to take initiative and motivate themselves. They have the opportunity to serve their country and make a name for themselves,” he concluded.