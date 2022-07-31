Watch Live

Pakistan » Sindh

Fourth monsoon spell to enter Karachi on August 6

Cumulative data of rainfall in Sindh issued by the PMD for the month of July
Samaa Web Desk Jul 31, 2022
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fourth monsoon spell for Sindh, including Karachi, which may cause rainfall from August 5 to 8.

The forecast shared on Sunday by the department also stated that Karachi may receive showers from August 6 to 8, a day after the fourth monsoon system would enter Sindh.

However, the PMD refrained from predicting the intensity of rain, stating that it would only become clear in the next two days.

Sindh Weather

PMD’s July 31 outlook has predicted ‘mainly dry weather’ in the province except for Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker, and Badin where light rain or drizzle is expected on Sunday and Monday.

The temperatures in the Karachi division will remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in July

Meanwhile, the PMD also released the cumulative rainfall data for the entire province.

Karachi received the highest amount of rainfall, 348 millimeters, after Padidan, which received 548 millimeters of rain in July.

Within Karachi, the highest amount of downpour was reported in Masroor Base amounting to 606mm during the current month followed by 587mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 524mm in DHA.

The least amount of rainfall was reported in Gadap Town (165mm) and Korangi (183mm).

Karachi rainfall data for July Total in mm
KARACHI all parts average 348.3
JINNAH TERMINAL 255.0
FAISAL BASE 462.0
MASROOR BASE 606.0
UNIVERSITY ROAD 270.0
NAZIMABAD 368.0
NORTH KARACHI 318.0
ORANGI TOWN 305.0
DHA 524.0
QUAIDABAD 452.0
SAADI TOWN 231.0
GULSHAN-E-HADEED 587.0
SURJANI TOWN 437.0
KEMARI 306.0
GULSHAN-E-MAYMAR 246.0
GADAP TOWN 165.0
KORANGI 183.3

On the other hand, the highest amount of thundershower in Sindh excluding Karachi was reported in district Padidan, 535.4mm, in the month of July.

Badin received 335.7mm of rain during the same time frame, while Thatta and Dadu experienced 297.3mm and 239mm of showers respectively.

In contrast, Mithi received only 116m of downpour up to the present.

Sindh rainfall data for July Total in mm
BADIN 335.7
CHHOR 254.0
HYDERABAD 247.0
JACOBABAD 290.0
KARACHI A/P 348.3
LARKANA 155.0
MITHI 116.0
SH.B.ABAD 158.8
PADIDAN 535.4
ROHRI 232.0
SUKKUR 175.0
M.JO.DARO 211.0
THATTA 297.3
DADU 239.0
MIRPUR KHAS 125.0
TANDO JAM 198.9
SAKRAND 212.0
KHAIRPUR 227.0

