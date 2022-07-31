PML-N holds key meeting to whet its narrative againt PTI

The Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz (PMLN) is holding a key meeting at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore Model Town residence as it hones its narrative against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The meeting was set to begin at around 3pm and federal ministers, including Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as PMLN Punjab leader Hamza Shahbaz, were expected to attend.

SAMAA TV’s Abbas Naqvi reported that the party leaders will discuss the foreign funding case against the PTI and the PML-N’s activities in the Punjab province.

The PTI, which faces charges of receiving funds from foreign nationals, has come under fire after the British daily Financial Times this week revealed some of the origins of the funds it received through Arif Naqvi, who headed private equity firm Abraaj Group.

The PML-N meeting comes shortly before a planned two-day Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) summit in Lahore.

The summit, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be briefed by the government’s finance and energy teams on the country’s situation.

PPP, MQM, and ANP leaders have also been invited.

The ruling coalition believes its popularity was hit following tough economic decisions made by the government including an increase in fuel and electricity prices.