CWG 2022: India thrash Pakistan in rain-affected match

India have comprehensively defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the women’s T20 match during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Pakistan had set India a target of 100 runs, which was comfortably chased down by the Women in Blue in 11.4 overs.

Opener Smriti Mandhana smacked Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground during her 63-run knock. The left-hander’s explosive 42-ball innings included eight fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and decided to bat first, got off to the worst possible start after they lost Iram Javed in the second over without any runs on the board.

However, captain Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali stitched a 50-run partnership for the second wicket to put Pakistan on path for a competitive total. But after Maroof’s departure, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals which ensured that the second half of the innings remained bereft of momentum.

Pakistan were dismissed for 99 on the final ball of the innings.

Muneeba top-scored with 32 runs, in 30 balls, with the help of three fours and a six.

For India, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav claimed two wickets each.

The toss for the much-anticipated clash was delayed due rain in Birmingham. Due to rain delay, the match was reduced to 18 overs a side.

This was a must-win game for both sides, since they lost their opening match. India suffered defeat at the hands of Australia, meanwhile Pakistan went down against Barbados.

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Nida Dar was ruled out of today’s match against India due to a concussion.

The 35-year-old was hit on the head during Pakistan’s opening match of the Commonwealth Games against Barbados.

Pakistan will play their last match of the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday against Australia.

Lineups

Pakistan XI: Javed, Muneeba, Omaima, Maroof, Aliya, Ayesha, Imtiaz, Fatima, Tuba, Diana, Anam

India XI: Shafali, Mandhana, S Meghana, Harmanpreet, Rodrigues, Yastika, Deepti, Radha, Rana, Meghna, Renuka