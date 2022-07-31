New Zealand beat Pakistan in Commonwealth Games Hockey

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 4-1 in the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

New Zealand are now top of the table in Pool A with four points after two games. Meanwhile, Pakistan are in fourth place with one point after two matches.

Pakistan’s goalkeeper Akmal Hussain made couple of brilliant saves but he couldn’t stop the Green Shirts from going behind 2-1 at half-time.

New Zealand’s star striker Hugo Inglis scored in the 17th and 18th minute to help his side take a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ghazanfar Ali pulled one back in the 26th minute.

Pakistan created some good goal-scoring opportunities in the third quarter but they were unable to apply the finishing touches.

The missed chances eventually came back to haunt Pakistan as New Zealand scored their third goal in the 43rd minute through Dylan Thomas.

The Kiwis scored their fourth goal in the final quarter after Sam Lane scored in the last minute of the match.

In the Commonwealth Games, ten teams, divided in two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

It must be noted that Pakistan drew, 2-2, their first game, yesterday, against South Africa.

Pakistan’s next match is against Scotland on August 3, meanwhile their final encounter is against Australia on August 4.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.