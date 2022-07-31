Six drown at Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach

Another four people drowned on Karachi’s Hawke’s Bay beach on Sunday, bringing the number of people to have lost lives over the weekend to six.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two teenagers who drowned on Saturday. Of the four young men who were swept away by tides Sunday morning, the bodies of two were recovered by divers, who were looking for the remaining two people.

Rescue officials told SAMAA TV’s Shahnawaz Ali that Mamoon, 15, and Mohsin, 16, were picnicking on the beach with their teacher when they drowned on Saturday.

They were from the North Karachi area of the city. Their bodies were moved to the Civil Hospital.

Rescuers also found the body of one of the four men who drowned on Sunday. The man was identified as 25-year-old Nehal

The body of 18-year-old Obaid was also found later in the day.

Nehal was from Shah Faisal Colony and Obaid from Liaquatabad.

Rescuers were still looking for Fahad, 17, and Shahrukh 26 until Sunday evening.

Despite the loss of precious lives, a large number of people thronged the Hawke’s Bay beach Sunday morning.

From Manipur road to Hawke’s Bay road, vehicles formed long queues and policemen were turning buses filled with picnickers back.