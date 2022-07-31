Miftah announces fixed-tax exemption for small retailers

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced an exemption from the fixed tax for small retailers and shopowners using fewer than 150 units of electricity a month.

The minister announced the measure at a press conference in Islamabad and later elaborated it in a series of tweets after receiving a phone call from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a request from PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the press conference, the finance minister took the PTI Chief Imran Khan to task for defending disgraced businessman Arif Naqvi and for allegedly saying that Naqvi had committed “only a little money-laundering.”

Miftah Ismail also said that the pressure on the rupee will ease in August.

Tax exemption for retailers

Miftah Ismail held the press conference as traders’ bodies and retailers across the country are protesting against the fixed tax included on electricity bills of shops.

Even the small shopowners have received bills with Rs6,000 in tax dues.

At the press conference, the finance minister said that the fixed tax was included on the electricity bills after consultation with traders.

He claimed that the government had imposed the fixed tax at the rate of Rs3,000 per month which was not excessive, but the government was ready to give relief on it.

Miftah Ismail announced that retailers who use 100 or 150 units or below, especially small neighborhood shops, will be exempted from the tax.

He urged retailers to get registered on the Active Taxpayer List, adding that everyone will have to pay the tax.

Later, when PML-N Maryam Nawaz, in a series of tweets, urged Miftah to grant tax exemption to retailers, the finance minister responded by saying that he had also received similar instructions from the prime minister.

The finance minister said that shops “with bills of less than 150 units” will be exempted from this tax.

He also clarified that the government will charge only Rs3,000 even if a retailer is not a filer. The tax paid will be full and final and no tax notice will be issued to shops nor will FBR officers visit their shops, he said.

However, at the press conference, Miftah also announced a new tax that tax will apply from the next fiscal year.

He said manufacturing companies that fail to export at least 10% of their produce, will have to pay 5% additional tax to encourage exports.

‘A little money-laundering’

Miftah Ismail criticized Imran Khan for “a little money-laundering.” statement.

Imran Khan in an interview with ARY News on Saturday defended Arif Naqvi, who according to Financial Times raised and collected funds abroad and transferred the money to PTI.

Naqvi, who headed Abraaj Group, is under house arrest in London and faces extradition to the United States.

During the interview, Imran Khan also referred to BCCI bank, which collapsed after facing a money-laundering investigation in the West.

At the presser, Miftah said, “So you say that if Arif Naqvi has done a little money-laundering its is not an issue. If there is a little corruption in Malam Jabba, it is not an issue. If there is a little corruption in Peshawar BRT, it is not an issue. Was it a little corruption?”

The finance minister questioned how Imran Khan formed several trusts to get lands allotted in his and his wife’s name.

He said the PTI chief must face courts the way PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif was summoned over a hundred times.

Calling out Imran Khan for his statements against the PML-N government, Miftah Ismail said that the PTI government gave back £190 million (seized in the UK) to Bahria Town in exchange for lands that Imran Khan got allotted in the name of trusts which he formed with his wife.

“Why did you give back £190 million? Was it your money that you gave it back or it was the nation’s money? Who gave you the right to give back that money which belong to the country to an individual. Because you were getting five carat rings. Because you were getting land in the name of Al Qadir trust. And you made a business of forming trusts so that you and your wife could get lands wherever you want.”

Miftah challenged Imran Khan for an investigation in the Peshawar BRT project, saying that Shehbaz Sharif built a 29km long BRT in Lahore with Rs27 billion and the PTI constructed the same length of BRT with Rs100 billion. “Why are you afraid of investigation. … Why did you have to go to the Supreme Court against Peshawar High Court vericts” in BRT and Malam Jabba cases.

The finance minister also referred to Imran Khan’s Toshakhana scandal.

Funding case

He urged the ECP to announce a verdict in the foreign funding case against the PTI. “I request the ECP again. Give a verdict regardless of what the Surpeme Court does to it afterwards and whatever bench it forms.”

The minister also dared the PTI to lodge a defamation case against the Financial Times — the British daily which revealed some of the sources for the PTI funding in its recent report.

Miftah repeatedly chided Imran Khan for his “a little money-laundering” statement and said that today the country was on the verge of default and if it was saved it was only because of Shehbaz Sharif.

He also said that Imran khan must face daily legal proceedings in the funding case the way Nawaz Sharif was made to appear before the courts in the Panama case.

Value of the rupee

Earlier, Miftah said that a $7.8 billion payment for June oil imports caused pressure on the rupee, but since imports declined by $2.7 billion in July, the pressure on the rupee will ease in August.

He said that the ECC had approved removing a ban on the import of certain non-essential items. The measure has yet to be approved by the federal cabinet and the prime minister.

The ban on imported mobile phones, vehicles, and home appliances will remain in place, Miftah said.

He said Imran Khan was responsible for the decline of the rupee as he increased Pakistan’s foreign debt and presented deficit budgets for four years.

He also blamed the Imran Khan government for the current account deficit.