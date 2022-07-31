Elahi likely to inherit Buzdar cabinet as Imran picks members today

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have decided to consult on names for the new cabinet of Punjab on July 31, today.

SAMAA TV has learned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will recommend high-performing ministers of former CM Buzdar’s cabinet to take up important portfolios in Elahi’s cabinet.

Raja Basharat and Dr Yasmeen Rashid are expected to take up the roles of Punjab law minister and health minister, respectively.

Sources privy to both political leaders told SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal that Raja Yasir and Dr Murad Raas will be awarded the portfolios of Schools, and Higher Education minister.

Meanwhile, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan will also be a part of the provincial cabinet.

Earlier, the names of Syed Samsam Bukhari, Sardar Asif Nakai, and Hussain Jahanian Gardezi had been recommended for the cabinet.

Imran Khan is likely to visit Lahore today.