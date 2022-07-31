Pakistan suffer massive setback ahead of India clash

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Nida Dar has been ruled out of today’s match against India due to a concussion.

The 35-year-old was hit on the head during Pakistan’s opening match of the Commonwealth Games against Barbados. Dar’s unbeaten half-century kept Pakistan alive in the run-chase against Barbados but she was unable to take her side over the line.

Dar, who made her international debut in 2010, has featured in 94 WODIs 114 and WT20Is over the course of her career.

Dar will be replaced by Aimen Anwar in the preliminary squad for the match against India on Sunday.

Today’s match between Pakistan and India is a must-win for both sides in order to keep their medal hopes alive.

After match against India, Pakistan will face Australia on August 3 in their final group-stage game.

Pakistan squad

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.