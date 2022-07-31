Pakistan boxer Ilyas Hussain wins bout in Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s boxer Ilyas Hussain won his bout in the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

He knocked out Mosotho’s Moroke Mokhotho to qualify for Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg, featherweight, round of 16.

The referee was forced to stop the contest in the second round since Ilyas outclassed his opponent.

What a knock out punch 👊 🥊 weldone Ilyas.Ilyas Hussain knocked his opponent out in second round at @birminghamcg22 @NOCPakistan pic.twitter.com/OSWEcRh1lE — Inam Butt (@InamTheWrestler) July 30, 2022

In the round of 16, the Pakistani will face Anthony Shawn Joseph of Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, August 1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Nazeer Ullah Khan lost his fight against England’s Lewis Williams in Men’s Over 86kg-92kg, heavyweight, round of 16 on the same day.

It must be noted that Pakistani boxer Suleman Baloch went down against India’s Shiva Thapa on the opening day in a one-sided, 5-0, contest.

As far as other boxers in the Pakistan contingent are concerned, Zohaib Rasheed will be in action in the Men’s Over 48kg-51kg Flyweight category on August 1, meanwhile Mehreen Baloch’s bout is on August 2 in the Women’s Over 54kg-57kg Featherweight category.