Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 11am | SAMAA TV | 31 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 11am | SAMAA TV | 31 July 2022 Jul 31, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 11am | SAMAA TV | 31 July 2022 Recommended Five big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising Crypto clients beg for their cash back after lender’s crash Pakistan boxer Ilyas Hussain wins bout in Commonwealth Games Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular UK shares details of confidential NCA-Bahria Town deal with Pakistan Google ‘restores’ rupee’s true value against US dollar Maryam Nawaz's daughter in ICU after head injury