PM’s KP visit cancelled, rumors on Hub dam refuted, PDM calls summit

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Prime Minister visit to KP’s flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s flood-hit districts of Der Ismail Khan and Tank on Sunday. However, the visit has been cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The PM was expected to tour the region on board a helicopter and be accompanied by JUI-F leader and Federal Minister Maulana Asaad Mahmood.

The prime minister was to announce relief for the flood affectees. On Saturday, he toured Balochistan’s flood-hit areas and announced compensation.

Rumours about Hub River dam refuted

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has refuted rumors about Hub River dam and said that the dam was completely secure and there is no truth in the claims about its dykes having been weakened after the reservoir filled up to the brims.

A Wapda spokesperson said that excess water is being discharged through spillways. The spokesperson said that Hub River dam has a maximum level of 339ft that it reached on July 17.

Since its construction in 1981, the dam has been filled to capacity at least 9 times, the spokesperson said.

PDM calls two-day summit

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)— an alliance of political powers currently in power at the center — has called a two-day meeting of party heads in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PPP, MQM, and ANP leaders will also attend the summit.

Sources say the government’s finance and energy teams will brief the meeting on the country’s situation.

The briefing is being offered on the instruction of Nawaz Sharif, who is unhappy with the government’s decision to increase energy prices, the sources said.