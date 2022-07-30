How Pakistan’s economy performed in first month of new fiscal year

The first month of the new fiscal year 2022-23 does not seem to augur well for the country’s economy as the Pakistani rupee went into freefall against the US dollar and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 3.3% in July.

Gold market also experienced jolts as contrary to the international market the price of gold increased in the local market in terms of the rupee.

Financial experts have blamed the poor performance of markets and the currency on the delayed payment from the IMF and political uncertainty.

In August, the experts say, the economy could improve if the IMF Executive Board approved $1.2 billion loan tranche for Pakistan and political stability is restored. Failure on these two fronts may prolong the economic downturn, they said.

Rupee loses Rs34.52 against US dollar

In July, the rupee went into a downward spiral against the US dollar both in interbank market and open market, falling by Rs6 or Rs5 in a single trading day at some occasions.

There were reports of US dollars being sold on the black market or not being available at all. Speculative trading of the greenback also increased.

The rupee lost Rs34.54 in July from Rs204.85 on July 1 to Rs239.37 on July 29, the last trading day.

Earlier, in May this year, the rupee shed Rs12.80 in its value but July turned out to be the worst month for the local currency.

Investors lose Rs157 billion

The PSX performed poorly in July with the benchmark KSE-100 index declining 3.3% and investors losing Rs157 billion.

A report by Arif Habib Securities says that the KSE-100 index shed a cumulative of 1390 points.

However, in terms of the US dollar the market declined 17.3% in July — the sharpest fall since March 2020.

July was the third consecutive month that saw the PSX operate in reds with the bearish trend beginning in May.

In the calendar year 2022, the market has dropped 10% so far.

Experts say political instability and overall poor economic performance of the country was reflected in the market.

Gold moves in opposite directions in local, world markets

While gold prices fluctuated on the international market, they registered an overall decrease of $57 per ounce during the month of July. However, in Pakistan the gold price went up in the same period.

On July 1, gold was being traded at $1826 per ounce on the international market and by the month’s end, it was priced at $1767 per ounce.

On the contrary, in the local market gold price increased from Rs141,850 per tola to Rs159,600 per tola in July with an increase of Rs17,750.

Jewelers have blamed the price hike on the falling value of the Pakistani rupee.