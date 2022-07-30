PTI to file ‘judicial reference’ against chief election commissioner

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

A party meeting chaired by PTI chairman Imran Khan was held on Saturday. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, Shehbaz Gill and others were also present.

Matters pertaining to the party’s foreign funding case and the election commission’s role in this regard were deliberated upon during the meeting.

The participants also debated the meeting between government leaders and ECP officials.

PTI leaders maintained that the CEC has destroyed the election code of conduct. Apart from a filing a reference against Sultan Raja, it was also agreed upon to move resolutions in the K-P and Punjab assemblies against the ECP’s provincial offices.

Ex-PM Imran has given the go ahead to consult the party’s legal team and initiate matters in this regard.