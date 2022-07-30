Two injured in Turbat bomb blast

At least two persons were slightly injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Turbat city on Saturday evening.

According to initial reports, an explosion occurred inside the football stadium’s parking lot. It is situated at Airport Road. The first match of the tournament was currently being played there.

The injured persons include Sports Officer Adeeb Dashti and his son. Police said explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked inside the stadium. The bomb was detonated with the help of a remote control.

Security forces resorted to aerial firing right after the blast. Sources familiar with the incident said the football stadium was the target of the blast.

So far, there is no confirmation about any casualties caused by the blast.

Levies and Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.