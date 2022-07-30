Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Balochistan

Two injured in Turbat bomb blast

Explosion occurred in football stadium's parking lot
Samaa Web Desk Jul 30, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

At least two persons were slightly injured in an explosion in Balochistan’s Turbat city on Saturday evening.

According to initial reports, an explosion occurred inside the football stadium’s parking lot. It is situated at Airport Road. The first match of the tournament was currently being played there.

The injured persons include Sports Officer Adeeb Dashti and his son. Police said explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked inside the stadium. The bomb was detonated with the help of a remote control.

Security forces resorted to aerial firing right after the blast. Sources familiar with the incident said the football stadium was the target of the blast.

So far, there is no confirmation about any casualties caused by the blast.

Levies and Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Balochistan

turbat

Bomb explosion

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div