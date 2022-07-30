Commerce minister rejects reports of Asif Zardari & DG ISI meeting in UAE

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday categorically rejected news reports of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari meeting the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum in United Arab Emirates.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, Qamar clarified that “No such meeting took place” between the former president and incumbent spy chief.

“Asif Zardari has contracted Covid,” he said. “How can he meet someone like this?”

Commenting on AML chief Sheikh Rasheed’s predictions, the federal minister said Rasheed has been daydreaming a lot these days. “In order to make a big news out of something, he is resorting to big lies.”

Qamar maintained that he doesn’t foresee general elections taking place in November.

He went on to say that if foreign countries want a share in our national assets then an issue should not be made out of it.

“The framework to sell shares is being prepared,” Qamar added, concluding that the amount of stake up for sale has not been decided so far.