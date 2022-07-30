Pakistan’s food imports bill hits $9 billion

Pakistan’s annual food imports bill hit $9 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 — all-time high in the country’s history.

At least $3.54 billion were spent on the import of palm oil as its prices increased on the international market.

Data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicates that Pakistan’s food imports increased by $668 million, or 8%, in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

The country spent a total of $9 billion or Rs1,592 billion on the import of food compared to $8.348 billion, or Rs1,331 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The imports of palm oil registered a major increase in terms of US dollars and rose by $881 million, or 33%, from $2.668 billion in FY21 to $3.549 billion in FY22. However, in terms of quantity Pakistan’s palm oil imports dropped by 395 metric tonnes (MT) from 3,197,748 metric tonnes in FY21 to 2,802,019 metric tonnes in FY22.

Pakistan spent $626 million on the import of tea compared to $580 million in the preceding fiscal year. In terms of quantity, the import of tea also registered a drop from 258,490MT to 251,151MT.

Soyabean oil and sugar were a slightly different story. Their imports increased both in terms of US dollar and quantity. Pakistan spent $197 million on importing 143,530MT of soyabean oil compared to $95 million it spent on the import of 116,638MT soyabean oil.

The country imported 312,393MT of sugar in FY22 using $191.7 million compared to 281,328MT imported in FY21 with $128.6 million.

All other food group items registered a drop in imports both in terms of quantity and the US dollar value.

Despite being an agrarian country, sugar imports took away $191 million from the country’s forex reserves while pulses claimed $611 million.

Pakistanis consumed less of imported milk and cream, infant milk, wheat, dry fruits, and other food items.

The increase in the food imports bill was caused by the international commodity price hike.

The phenomenon has troubled major economies like the United States and caused runaway inflation.

The US Federal Reserve increased interest rate to control inflation but the measure has hit developing nations like Pakistan where local currency value has depreciated against the US dollar due to the interest rate hike in the US.