Solid evidence of foreign funding against Imran Khan: Federal ministers

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that they were bearing the brunt of Imran Khan’s sins as Pakistan was their country.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, he said that they have furnished evidence everywhere regarding prohibited funding received by Imran Khan.

Money was usurped from overseas Pakistan in the name of Naya Pakistan and Inqilab (revolution), he added.

The minister accused that PTI used to operate secret accounts and asked why Imran Khan – who demands a money trail from everyone – was not providing one to prove his innocence.

PTI is trying to destabilize the economy through negative propaganda, Iqbal said and added that the government took tough decisions and saved the country from becoming Sri Lanka.

He said that the value of the rupee against the dollar would restore after the IMF tranche and added that the coalition government would move towards elections after making the economy stable.

“Imran Khan, hire a good lawyer’

On another occasion, Federal Minister Musadik Malik said while addressing the media in Islamabad that the government has initiated an inquiry against Imran Khan on foreign funding and suggested the former prime minister hire a good lawyer.

“How can a friend of a money launderer and convicted be called ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ (truthful and trustworthy),” he hit at Imran Khan.

He asked why ex-SAPM Shahzad Akbar – who made the cabinet sign a sealed document - ran away if he had not done corruption.