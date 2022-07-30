Pakistan to face India in SAFF Women’s Championship 2022

South Asian Football Federation has announced the groups for the upcoming Women’s Championship in Nepal.

Pakistan have been placed alongside India, defending champions, Bangladesh and Maldives in Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are slotted in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The tournament will be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu. The fixtures list for the event will be announced in due course.

This will be the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team will participate in an international match. They last played during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s national teams are eligible to play in international competition, since FIFA lifted the ban on the country exactly one month back. FIFA imposed ban on the Pakistan Football Federation in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA has also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

According to FIFA, the mandate of the normalisation committee includes the managing of PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF, organise the elections at district followed by provincial levels and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.