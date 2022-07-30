Mighty 35% increase registered in Pakistan exports to US

Pakistani exports to the United States swelled up by a whopping 35% in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to the preceding year.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said on Saturday that the country’s exports to the western ally grew to $9 billion during the fiscal year that ended last month.

The diplomat stated that Pakistan’s exports to the US during the fiscal year 2022-21 were worth only $7 billion.

He also said that Pakistan’s trade with the US is in huge surplus.

“The increase in exports can serve as an example which can be emulated for trade with other countries,” added Masood.

The diplomat also pointed out that alongside exports, the volume of imports also rose during the same time period.

“Imports increased from $2.4 billion to $3 billion,” he highlighted.

He said that the US has maintained the priority of being Pakistan’s biggest market.

Masood hoped if the growth rate is sustained over time, the export volume will increase to $25 billion.